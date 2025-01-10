International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $854,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 883,562 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. This represents a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $2,238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,334.21. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $11,029,300. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $220.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.85%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

