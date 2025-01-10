NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,089 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 833.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 896.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 893.4% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 947.1% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 92,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $140.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $51.69 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

