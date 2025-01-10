NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Raised by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.9% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $140.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

