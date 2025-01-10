Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 325,205 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Family Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 10.1% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 192,646 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 26.8% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 16,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $140.11 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $51.69 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.