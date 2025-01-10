NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is MGB Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

MGB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.6% of MGB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 808.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,215,474,000 after buying an additional 73,589,208 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $140.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $51.69 and a 12-month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

