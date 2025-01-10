Towercrest Capital Management Purchases 410 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 833.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 893.4% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 947.1% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 92,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1,150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $140.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.54. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

