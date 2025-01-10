Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.91.

A number of analysts have commented on DNLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W raised shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 15,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $465,339.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,954.06. The trade was a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 3,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $69,484.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at $536,003.17. This represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,518 shares of company stock worth $2,576,982 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,727,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,491,000 after purchasing an additional 903,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3,234.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,831,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,128,000 after buying an additional 7,596,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,749,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,223,000 after buying an additional 1,451,770 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,418,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,165,000 after buying an additional 272,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,417,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,913,000 after acquiring an additional 84,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

