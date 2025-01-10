Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 76,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. This represents a 5.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $188,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,838.69. This represents a 11.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,968 shares of company stock worth $8,842,821. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial raised Charles Schwab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

