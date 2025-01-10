MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 958.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,094 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,210,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,686,000 after purchasing an additional 210,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,044,000 after acquiring an additional 46,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,722,000 after purchasing an additional 69,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 745,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,945,000 after buying an additional 116,090 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 25,351 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,897.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,046,676 shares in the company, valued at $786,370,213.80. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $561,073.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,759,070.64. This trade represents a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,212 shares of company stock valued at $28,778,424 over the last three months. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTSI. Northland Securities raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $135.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 131.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $143.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.79 and its 200-day moving average is $116.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

