AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 16,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

