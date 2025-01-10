Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 498.2% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 250,915 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,969 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $129,394,000 after acquiring an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,152,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $123,461,000 after purchasing an additional 161,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,521,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $98,727,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Comcast Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.24 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

