Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 16.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services stock opened at $207.05 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.86 and a 52-week high of $220.58. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.71 and its 200 day moving average is $203.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.12.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,222.33. This represents a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

