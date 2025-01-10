Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Desjardins cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TD stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.30. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $64.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.7482 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 89.34%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

