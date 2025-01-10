Oppenheimer Cuts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $77.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.62.

QSR opened at $62.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $62.19 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 12,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $797,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,445 shares in the company, valued at $45,161,169. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $225,406.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,555.40. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,774,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 123.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

