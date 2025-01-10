First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.25 and traded as high as $26.49. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 9,142 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSFG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 214,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 134,029 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

