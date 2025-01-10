Aidan Viggiano Sells 6,552 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,476,480.50. This trade represents a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $110.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of -43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Twilio from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 214.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

