First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,327 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after buying an additional 1,980,940 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11,776.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,730,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,132 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6,185.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,095,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,115 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 562,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 555,737 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 457,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,532,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,585.23. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $495,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,309.12. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,364. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.10. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $116.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

