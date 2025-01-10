First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,191 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,974,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after acquiring an additional 805,758 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 655,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,368,000 after buying an additional 29,940 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFG opened at $44.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Citigroup increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

