First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in CRH by 336.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of CRH by 72.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in CRH by 70.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CRH opened at $92.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $66.42 and a 12-month high of $104.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.67.

CRH Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRH. Barclays began coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

