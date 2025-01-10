Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CTO Sells $2,198,882.34 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $2,198,882.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arvind Nithrakashyap also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rubrik alerts:

On Wednesday, January 8th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,061,498.10.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $63.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $75.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RBRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Rubrik from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rubrik from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBRK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rubrik during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.