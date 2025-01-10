Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CTO Sells $2,198,882.34 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $2,198,882.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Arvind Nithrakashyap also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,061,498.10.
Rubrik Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $63.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $75.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rubrik during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.
Rubrik Company Profile
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
