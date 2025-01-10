Diversified Trust Co Has $671,000 Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 50.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $34.50 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $36,486.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,666,873. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $2,200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 486,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,823,783.53. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,736 shares of company stock valued at $10,849,110 in the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

