Diversified Trust Co Acquires 4,833 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Brady were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Brady during the second quarter worth $219,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 71,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Brady by 23.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 560,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,631,000 after acquiring an additional 106,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

BRC stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.56.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $377.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

