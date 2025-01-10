Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Richard N. Barton Sells 6,364 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This represents a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $875.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $472.95 and a 52-week high of $941.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $876.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $751.52. The firm has a market cap of $374.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,464,736,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Netflix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,473,571,000 after buying an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.30.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

