Sumit Singh Sells 63,187 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 63,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $2,377,094.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,224,985.18. This represents a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 3rd, Sumit Singh sold 191,096 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $6,818,305.28.
- On Thursday, December 26th, Sumit Singh sold 571,903 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $19,742,091.56.
- On Tuesday, December 24th, Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,490,635.00.
- On Thursday, December 19th, Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,312,732.50.
Chewy Price Performance
Shares of CHWY stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $39.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.
Institutional Trading of Chewy
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group bought a new position in Chewy in the third quarter worth approximately $5,282,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,443,000 after acquiring an additional 119,633 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
