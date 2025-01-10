Diversified Trust Co Sells 627 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,299,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,791,000 after acquiring an additional 100,573 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,286,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,154,000 after purchasing an additional 123,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,367,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,155,000 after purchasing an additional 166,138 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,802,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,500,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,335,000 after buying an additional 223,955 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $236,687.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,052,553.99. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,768.41. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,333. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $194.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.69 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Compass Point increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

