Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,713 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $3,955,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,029,273.86. This trade represents a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,202 shares of company stock worth $5,903,186 in the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $126.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.74. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.46 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.48%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.