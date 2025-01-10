Robert L. Reffkin Sells 804,893 Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 804,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $4,756,917.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,145,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,681,624.81. The trade was a 27.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Compass stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.92. Compass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Compass from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Compass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.72.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

