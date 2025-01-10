Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.62 and traded as high as $12.87. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 5,449,688 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 12.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,478,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,374,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,109,080 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $17,615,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,379,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 204,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,077,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 82,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

