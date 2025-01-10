Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 90 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $344.55 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $213.37 and a 12-month high of $348.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,276.16 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

