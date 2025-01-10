Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 59.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Masco by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $72.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $86.70.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

