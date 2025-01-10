Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $660,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 441.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.10 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $107.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

