EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,195,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $128.31 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.