Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AON were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AON by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,183,000 after buying an additional 309,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,690,000 after purchasing an additional 38,447 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in AON by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,623,000 after purchasing an additional 883,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,409,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,390,000 after buying an additional 49,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $716,121.44. This represents a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $352.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $395.33.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.