ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in ITT were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ITT from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.75.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $142.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.24 and a 1 year high of $161.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $885.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.50 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

