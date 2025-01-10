First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 63.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price target (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.33.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $510.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $543.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $504.30 and a 12-month high of $580.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

