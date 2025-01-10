Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 221.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Entegris by 241.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Entegris by 41.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.90.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $99.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

