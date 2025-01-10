S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in S&P Global by 7.0% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 27,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in S&P Global by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,632,000 after buying an additional 225,370 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $27,170,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 47,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.85.

SPGI opened at $495.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $533.29. The company has a market cap of $153.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

