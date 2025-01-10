Dine Brands Global’s (DIN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a $32.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DIN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. CL King downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $416.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 400.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

