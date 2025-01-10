Fulton Bank N.A. Has $539,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $179.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.31. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $123.23 and a 52-week high of $198.30.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COF

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. This represents a 9.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,374.17. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.