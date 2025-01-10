First Hawaiian Bank Purchases Shares of 8,611 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.4% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,071.12. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.26.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $182.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.48 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.67 and a 200 day moving average of $178.45.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

