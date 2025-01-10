Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 1,501 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $9,095,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 346,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 54,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Valvoline Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, CEO Lori Ann Flees bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.64 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,285.92. This represents a 6.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,261.50. The trade was a 60.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Articles

