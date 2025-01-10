Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Holdings Lowered by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Nordson by 289.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 260,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,377,000 after acquiring an additional 193,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nordson by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,916,000 after purchasing an additional 177,282 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 26,109.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 103,653 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,032,000 after purchasing an additional 68,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 71.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 157,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after buying an additional 65,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $59,010.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,081.49. This trade represents a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total transaction of $82,657.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,159.50. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,928 shares of company stock valued at $433,080. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NDSN. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price target (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Nordson Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $202.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.10. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.83 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 38.47%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

