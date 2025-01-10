Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Schlumberger by 25.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 761,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,961,000 after acquiring an additional 156,698 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 76,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 269.1% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,901,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $38.77 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 22.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.50 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

