Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 392 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $224,987.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,507,703.26. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $146,485.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,403,882.40. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,483. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $229.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.36 and a 12-month high of $267.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.65.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

