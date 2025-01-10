Fulton Bank N.A. Has $737,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $266.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $224.86 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

