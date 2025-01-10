Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 2,781 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Trimble by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trimble by 22.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after purchasing an additional 136,452 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 18.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 6.8% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $76.97.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

