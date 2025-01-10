ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.90. ClearOne shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 652,395 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearOne in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ClearOne Trading Down 12.5 %

ClearOne Company Profile

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $18.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.65.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

