Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $1.95. Highway shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 8,388 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $8.50 million, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter. Highway had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 5.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. This is a positive change from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Highway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

