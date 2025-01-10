Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.71 and traded as high as $14.20. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 1,892 shares changing hands.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $91.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71.

Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magyar Bancorp stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MGYR Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,064 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Magyar Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

