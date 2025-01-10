Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.71 and traded as high as $14.20. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 1,892 shares changing hands.
Magyar Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $91.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71.
Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.
Magyar Bancorp Company Profile
Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
