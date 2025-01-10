Fresenius Medical Care (ETR:FME) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fresenius Medical Care AG (ETR:FME – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €38.44 ($39.63) and traded as high as €44.15 ($45.52). Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at €43.51 ($44.86), with a volume of 458,800 shares trading hands.
Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €42.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.44.
Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient’s residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fresenius Medical Care
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.